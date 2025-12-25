Nainital (Uttarakhand ) [India], December 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in the Winter Carnival held in the tourism city of Nainital.

Calling upon people to make winter tourism a mass movement and contribute towards building a prosperous and self-reliant Uttarakhand, he said that winter tourism forms a strong foundation for an Atmanirbhar Uttarakhand.

He stated that the Nainital Winter Carnival is not only a celebration of Uttarakhand's faith, culture, traditions, and self-respect but also a reflection of the vision of "Development along with Heritage."

The Chief Minister said that following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for winter travel, unprecedented enthusiasm for winter tourism is being witnessed across all tourist destinations in the state. This has created new employment opportunities at the local level.

Youth are becoming self-reliant through work as trekking guides, homestay operators, hotel staff, and other tourism-related activities, which has also helped reduce migration. He added that winter tourism will provide new markets for folk artists, handicrafts, traditional cuisine, and local products.

He emphasised that, alongside development, the government is strengthening cultural values, law and order, and transparency. With initiatives such as the Uniform Civil Code, an anti-cheating statute, stringent land laws, and a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, Uttarakhand is establishing its identity as a leading state.

The Chief Minister said that the Nainital Winter Carnival would further accelerate tourism development in the region. Extending his greetings on the occasion, he said the carnival is special in many ways, as, along with this grand event, development projects worth hundreds of crores of rupees for Nainital's overall development have also been dedicated to the public.

He noted that the day was even more significant as it marked the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who envisioned the creation of the separate state of Uttarakhand. On behalf of the people of the state, he paid heartfelt tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also referred to the inauguration and foundation-laying of 13 important development projects worth over ₹121 crore in Nainital district, stating that the district is continuously progressing on the path of development.

He expressed happiness that after a gap of seven years, the Winter Carnival is being organised in such a grand manner on the sacred land of Nainital. Through this carnival, visitors have the opportunity to experience the state's rich culture, traditions, and natural beauty, while also becoming familiar with local folk culture, craftsmanship, and traditional cuisine.

During the festival, renowned artists from across the country and the state presented cultural performances daily. Events such as boat races, cultural tableaux, light-and-sound shows, and captivating band performances provided the audience with rich entertainment. Activities like nature walks, trekking, astro-tourism, and artificial rock climbing were also organised for tourists.

The Chief Minister said that the Winter Carnival would serve as an excellent platform to showcase Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage and folk arts, while also infusing new energy into the local economy and tourism sector.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is committed to establishing Uttarakhand as the world's spiritual capital while promoting pilgrimage and tourism.

He said that, as in Kedarkhand, the government is working in a planned manner to revive and beautify the ancient temples of Manaskhand. Alongside the Naina Devi Temple, development work is underway at Kainchi Dham, Hanumangarhi in Tallital, Mukteshwar Dham, and other ancient temples in the region.

In addition to religious tourism, the state is promoting wellness and adventure tourism, film-shooting destinations, and wedding destinations. Ongoing efforts are promoting adventure activities such as trekking, river rafting, paragliding, skiing, and mountaineering.

He further said that to ensure year-round tourism, the government has launched the "Winter Yatra". The state is also planning to establish one "Spiritual Economic Zone" each in the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions to promote Ayurveda, naturopathy, yoga, and spiritual tourism. Additionally, efforts are being made to promote traditional fairs, festivals, and folk culture under the concept of "One District, One Festival".

The Chief Minister said the Nainital Winter Carnival has been an excellent platform to promote winter tourism while showcasing the state's folk culture, art, and traditional heritage. He appealed to local residents to revive cultural events such as Sharadotsav and the Autumn Festival, which were earlier organised in Nainital during Navratri, to further boost cultural activities and tourism in the region.

He said that the state government is implementing several important schemes to curb migration from the hills and strengthen the local economy and tourism. Through the One District, Two Products scheme, local livelihood opportunities have been promoted, while the House of Himalayas brand has provided wider recognition to local products. Initiatives such as the State Millet Mission, Farm Machinery Bank, Apple Mission, new Tourism Policy, new Film Policy, Homestay scheme, and "Wed in Uttarakhand" are also strengthening the state's economy.

The Chief Minister noted that hundreds of homestays are currently operating in the district, creating new employment and self-employment opportunities for residents. As a result of these efforts, Uttarakhand has achieved several milestones despite challenges, including a 44 per cent increase in reverse migration, according to the Migration Prevention Commission's survey report. The state has also received national awards, including Best Wildlife Destination and Best Adventure Destination, as well as the "One to Watch" award at the World Responsible Tourism Awards. Additionally, four villages--Jakhol, Harsil, Gunji, and Supi--have been honoured with the Best Tourism Village Award by the Ministry of Tourism.

In his address, the Chief Minister reiterated that the Uttarakhand government is fully committed to preserving the state's cultural values and demography, along with overall development. To protect the sanctity of Devbhoomi, the government has taken several strict decisions, including action against planned land encroachments. Over 10,000 hectares of land have been freed from encroachment to date, and more than 500 illegal structures have been demolished, with the campaign set to continue. A stringent land law has also been implemented to prevent tampering with the state's original character. Strict anti-riot laws have been enforced, and Uttarakhand has become the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code, ensuring equal laws for citizens of all religions and providing relief to women from practices such as polygamy and halala.

The Chief Minister said that while a strict anti-cheating law has been implemented to curb exam mafias, firm action has also been taken to eliminate corruption. Over the past four and a half years, more than 26,000 youths have been provided government jobs, over 100 cheating mafias have been jailed, and action has been taken against more than 200 individuals, including IAS and PCS officers, to ensure transparency in administration.

Appealing to the public to adopt Prime Minister Modi's mantra of "Use Swadeshi, Strengthen the Nation", the Chief Minister urged people to prioritise indigenous products. He said that choosing swadeshi products would empower artisans, farmers, and entrepreneurs and strengthen the resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

During the event, the Chief Minister also enjoyed various performances presented by Uttarakhand's folk artists. (ANI)

