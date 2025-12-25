Are You Getting Calls Claiming to Be From DoT or TRAI Warning of Mobile Number Suspension? PIB Fact Check Debunks Claim, Says Calls Not From Government Authorities

Are You Getting Calls Claiming Your Mobile Number Will Be Suspended by TRAI or DoT? (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

New Delhi, December 25: Several mobile users across India have reported receiving automated calls warning that their phone numbers will be suspended due to “illegal activity.” These calls often sound official, closely resembling government alert messages that citizens are familiar with. Callers typically urge recipients to press a number to “know more” or prevent deactivation, creating a sense of urgency and fear in the first few seconds of the call.

In many cases, the calls originate from international numbers and use authoritative language associated with telecom or law enforcement agencies. Users who follow the prompts are then redirected to individuals claiming to be officials, where the conversation escalates rapidly with serious allegations. Employees To Work 12 Hours a Day Under New Labour Code? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

What Happens After You Respond to Such Calls?

After pressing the suggested key, recipients are often connected to people posing as officials from investigative agencies. Victims are told they are under a so-called “digital arrest” and instructed to stay on video calls, avoid contacting family members, and cooperate fully to “clear their name.” Is PM Modi Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake YouTube Video.

Scammers then demand identity documents, banking details, or money transfers, sometimes involving fake police officers, judges, or even alleged Supreme Court officials to intensify the pressure.

What Do Government Authorities Say?

Government’s official fact-checking agency, PIB Fact Check, has issued a clear warning regarding such calls. According to the agency, the Department of Telecommunications never makes calls threatening mobile number suspension or asking for personal details.

PIB Cautions Against Falling Victim to Such Scam

Are you receiving calls from @DoT_India threatening to block your mobile number❓ Beware ‼️#PIBFactCheck ✔️Department of Telecommunications never makes any such calls 👉Report cybercrime at https://t.co/ZsOyEXtfh2 or dial 1930 pic.twitter.com/zK3LKQyc0t — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 25, 2025

Similarly, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India does not contact citizens over phone calls to flag illegal activity or demand action.

How Can You Stay Safe?

Government bodies do not ask for personal, financial, or banking information over phone calls.

There is no legal concept known as “digital arrest.”

Any call demanding secrecy, urgency, or immediate financial action should be treated with extreme caution.

Do not press any keys or follow instructions during such calls.

If you receive such a call, disconnect immediately and report the incident at the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or via the official cybercrime portal. Prompt reporting can help authorities curb these emerging threats and protect others from falling victim.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Automated calls claim to be from DoT or TRAI, warning users that their mobile numbers will be suspended due to alleged illegal activity. Conclusion : The claim is false. DoT and TRAI do not make such calls or ask for personal or financial details over the phone. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2025 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).