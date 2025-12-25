Alappuzha, December 25: Several people were injured after a clash broke out between two Christmas carol groups in the Charummoodu–Nooranad area of Alappuzha district, Kerala, late on Christmas Eve, police said. The incident occurred around 11.30 pm when an argument between the two groups escalated into a physical fight, disrupting the festive atmosphere in the locality.

According to police, the carol teams were led by members of two local youth clubs, Yuva and Liberty. What began as a verbal exchange during the carol rounds soon turned violent, prompting panic among residents who had gathered to watch the celebrations. Dog Attack Caught on Camera in Mumbai: Stray Dog Jumps and Bites School Security Guard's Shoulder in Goregaon, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

2 Christmas Carol Groups Clash in Kerala

Shameful scenes from Charummoodu, Karimulakkal, Kerala.🤮🤮 A peaceful carol group — with women and children — was brutally attacked using deadly weapons. The violence was led by a gang linked to local COMMUNIST leader Shyam Lal, after a clash between ‘Yuva’ and ‘Liberty’ club… pic.twitter.com/qqR4Bp6f0s — MAHARATHI (@MahaRathii) December 25, 2025

Long-Standing Youth Club Rivalry at the Core

Police officials said the clash stemmed from a long-standing internal dispute within a youth club that had been active in the area for several years. Following differences among members, a faction reportedly split from the original group and formed a new club named Liberty. This rivalry is believed to have resurfaced during the Christmas Eve carol procession. Christmas 2025 Celebrations: PM Narendra Modi Joins Christmas Prayers at Cathedral Church in Delhi, Extends Message of Peace and Harmony (See Pics and Video).

Women and Children Among the Injured

Some media reports claimed that women and children were also injured in the scuffle. Police confirmed that multiple injured persons sought medical treatment at nearby hospitals. However, officials said none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Police Launch Investigation

Authorities have launched an investigation to reconstruct the exact sequence of events and identify those responsible for the violence. Statements from witnesses and participants are being recorded as part of the probe. Police said further action would be taken based on the findings to prevent similar incidents during public festivities in Kerala.

