Hazaribag, Nov 2 (PTI) A 39-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district after failing to repay loan to a bank, whose officials apparently threatened to put him behind bars for the default, a police officer said on Monday.

According to a complaint by the farmer's brother, the bank officials had been putting pressure on him to cough up the money, despite his dire financial condition.

"Awadesh Kumar Singh had taken a loan of Rs 75,000 in August 2019, which he was supposed to pay back in instalments. He repaid Rs 43,000 till May. However, his financial condition took a turn for worse following the COVID-induced lockdown, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kamal Kishore said.

An FIR has been registered in the case, but no arrest has been made so far, Kishore said.

Singh's brother claimed in the FIR that bank officials had humiliated the 39-year-old and wife, following which he died by hanging at his residence on Sunday night.

