New Delhi, November 2: Residents of Delhi have been feeling the chill before the usual onset of winters mainly due to the La Nina conditions which causes colder and harsher winter season. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, which is the lowest in the post-monsoon season. "The fall in temperature experienced in October will continue in November", Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD Delhi said. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum of 14 to 16 degrees Celsius in the first week of November. On Sunday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

The IMD stated that usually by the last week of November, the mercury level in the national capital dips to 11-12 degrees Celsius. Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of IMD, said Delhi has been witnessing a trend of low minimum temperatures due to the absence of cloud cover as clouds trap some outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground. The IMD official said that there hasn't been much snowfall in the hills, so cold winds from that region are yet to start affecting Delhi's weather.

Usually, Delhi records a mean minimum temperature of 19.1 degrees Celsius in October. The IMD said that October was the coolest in 58 years in Delhi. The mean minimum temperature in October this year was 17.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 1962, when it was 16.9 degrees Celsius. The IMD official said that dry and cool northwesterly winds have been prevailing. The minimum temperature is expected to drop below 10 degrees Celsius by the weekend as no strong WD is likely in the next 10 days.

