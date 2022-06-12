Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): An unattended bag was found in the Rawalpora area of Srinagar on Sunday.

On information, security forces and a bomb disposal squad rushed to the area. The vehicular traffic was also suspended for some time.

Also Read | #8SaalYuvaShaktiKeNaam

The Newly Established IITs & IIMs Testify to the Coming … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

However, the bomb disposal squad found no explosive in the bag. Further, the squad infused explosives into the bag to blast it.

According to the police, the bag contained only garbage. (ANI)

Also Read | Pulwama Encounter: LeT Terrorist Responsible for Killing Jammu and Kashmir Police Personnel Reyaz Ahmad Neutralized by Security Forces in Drabgam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)