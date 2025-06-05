New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) In a major security lapse, an undertrial prisoner who was brought to Saket Court for a hearing on Thursday was killed inside the court's lock-up after two men allegedly kicked him repeatedly and smashed his head on the wall in the presence of several prisoners.

Aman (24), who was facing trial in an attempt to murder case, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by doctors.

Police sources said they have formed a team to investigate the matter, including why security personnel present at the lock-up were slow in responding.

Multiple undertrial prisoners were in the lock-up when Aman was allegedly attacked by Jitender alias Jitte and Jaidev alias Baccha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan in a statement said.

"Aman was brought to the Saket Court to be produced before it when the incident occurred in Kharja No. 5 of the lock-up," the DCP said.

Preliminary inquiry indicates that the attack stemmed from a previous dispute. In 2024, Aman allegedly attacked Jitender and his brother with a knife.

Police officials said the rivalry appears to have persisted and escalated during their custody.

Additional DCP (South) Sumit Kumar Jha said that they received information about a serious assault at Saket Court at 10 am.

Aman, an undertrial prisoner and resident of Govindpuri, had sustained a severe head injury following a violent altercation inside Lock-up No 5.

According to the initial inquiry, the conflict escalated while the prisoners were being brought in a jail van for their court hearings.

The additional DCP said Jitender allegedly kicked Aman in the head and hit his head against a wall.

Aman was immediately taken to the court dispensary, where doctors noted a critical head injury. He was then shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead, he added.

Sources in the police said senior police officers were informed about the matter and teams have been formed to investigate the matter.

The police teams will also ask other undertrial prisoners about the sequence of events, the source said. They will also try and probe why security officials inside the court lock-up did not respond on time.

Aman, Jitender and Jaidev were lodged in Tihar Jail Number 8, according to police.

Advocate Virender Kasana, former secretary of Patiala House Court Bar Association, said this was a major security lapse on the part of Delhi Police.

"Putting three people who knew each other due to an old feud is a very serious issue. All police officials know when they are bringing criminals to produce them in court. But keeping them in the same cell is a major lapse in security," Kasana said.

Police must investigate the matter and fix responsibility of the police personnel present at the spot, he said.

A police team from Saket is investigating the matter and legal proceedings are underway. Police said the body was sent for post-mortem and further details will be shared as the investigation progresses.

