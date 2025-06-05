Mumbai, June 5: A fire broke out at a shop inside the busy Churchgate railway station in south Mumbai on Thursday evening, triggering panic among commuters during the peak hours. No one was injured in the incident that was reported around 5.25 pm by the Western Railway, an official said.

The Mumbai fire brigade rushed its teams and firefighting equipment to the spot. Police and local civic staff were also mobilised to facilitate the firefighting operation, the civic official said. Mumbai Fire: Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted As Massive Blaze Erupts at Zepto Warehouse in Dahisar, Firefighters Rush To Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Churchgate Railway Station

The fire at the shop was doused within a few minutes, he said, adding that efforts are being made to ascertain the cause of the fire and the extent of damage. Andheri Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Crystal Tower Located Along Western Express Highway in Mumbai, Video Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

However, daily commuters had a few anxious moments as the entire concourse of the busy suburban terminal station was smoke-clogged due to the fire.

