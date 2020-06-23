Balasore (Odisha) Jun 23 (PTI) A 27-year-old undertrial prisoner on Tuesday died in a government hospital in Odishas Balasore district, where he was taken after he fell sick in jail, police said.

The undertrial prisoner was identified as Raju Singh, a resident of Pratap Pur village under the jurisdiction of Nilagiri police station.

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 3.3 Hits 129 km South of Maharashtra's Akola: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

After Singh was arrested in a theft case and remanded to judicial custody by a court on June 20, he was lodged in the Nilagiri sub-jail, police said.

He fell sick in the jail and was admitted to the Nilagiri government hospital. He was later shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in Balasore, where he died during treatment.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cyber Department Busts Fake Viral Message Claiming 'Free COVID-19 Testing', Issues Advisory About Phishing Attack by Chinese Cyber Hackers.

His body was sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)