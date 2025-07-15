Salem (Tamil Nadu), Jul 15 (PTI) Some unidentified miscreants defiled the statue of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi by pouring black paint on it here, police said on Tuesday.

The 16-feet high statue is located at the entrance to Anna Park and it was unveiled by Chief Minister M K Stalin on June 11, 2023.

Police said the wrongdoers could have splashed the paint on the statue of the former DMK president early in the day. Further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, state tourism Minister R Rajendran visited the park and inspected the work to remove the stains. He urged the police to bring the culprits to book.

Terming it as an 'insult' to the iconic leader, MDMK chief Vaiko said the desecration of Karunanidhi's statue by anti-social elements was highly condemnable.

He urged the police to identify and arrest the forces trying to destroy the political culture of Tamil Nadu and disrupt the peace in the state.

