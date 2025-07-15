Lucknow, July 15: Political leaders in Uttar Pradesh congratulated Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Tuesday on his successful return to Earth after completing the Axiom-4 mission, calling it a moment of pride for the country and an inspiration for youngsters. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the tributes, calling Shukla's achievement "a glorious symbol of courage, dedication and commitment to science".

"Welcome back to Earth! Heartfelt congratulations to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and his team on the successful completion of the historic #AxiomMission4," Adityanath said in a post on X. "Every Indian, especially the people of Uttar Pradesh, is proud today. India awaits your return with great excitement," he added. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya echoed the sentiment, referring to Shukla's return as "Shubhanshu's auspicious homecoming". ‘Shubhanshu Shukla Inspired Billion Dreams, Another Milestone Towards Gaganyaan Mission’: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Axiom-4 Group Captain As SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Returns to Earth.

"Having touched the heights of space, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has brought immense pride to both the state and the country. His achievement will inspire millions of youngsters and give wings to their dreams," Maurya said in a post in Hindi on X. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati also extended her congratulations, saying, "The news of India's Shubhanshu Shukla returning safely after conducting several studies in space is not only encouraging for youth but also uplifting for the entire nation. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Shukla, originally from Lucknow, his family, and all space scientists and institutions behind this success. Such experiences will certainly benefit crores of people in the country."

Shukla and three other astronauts aboard the Dragon "Grace" capsule made a safe splashdown off the coast of San Diego in California on Tuesday, concluding a 22.5-hour return journey from the International Space Station (ISS). Launched on June 25 aboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket, the crew had docked with the ISS on June 26. Over an 18-day stay in orbit, Shukla completed more than 310 orbits and covered approximately 13 million kilometres. He conducted seven microgravity experiments assigned by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), ranging from muscle regeneration and radiation effects to studies on algae, crop resilience and human physiology -- vital research for India's upcoming Gaganyaan human-spaceflight mission. Shubhanshu Shukla Returns to Earth From ISS: From Axiom-4 Mission Announcement to Return, Here Are Key Highlights From Indian Astronaut’s Historic Spaceflight.

A native of Lucknow, Shukla's success has stirred a wave of pride across India, especially in Uttar Pradesh and its capital, with his family, friends and commoners hailing the mission as a landmark moment in the country's space programme.