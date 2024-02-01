Panaji, Feb 1 (PTI) The interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has laid the foundation for development over the next 25 years, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

The budget will fulfil the dream of "Viksit Bharat 2047", Sawant added.

Also Read | Budget Session 2024: INDIA Bloc Leaders to Meet on February 2 to Discuss Strategy.

"#AmritKaal as #KartavyaKaal. The Union Govt led by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has resolved the issues before 2014 through economic management and governance. The Amrit Kaal is the Kartavya Kaal for Bharat to build the Viksit Bharat," the CM said on X, formerly Twitter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)