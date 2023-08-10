New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the second phase of the Annual Nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) initiative on Thursday in Delhi, said an official statement.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya emphasized that “efforts must not be limited to taking medicines, but also aid in eliminating spread of diseases via mosquitos, without which progress to achieve our goal will be significantly restricted.”

“India is committed to eliminating Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027, three years ahead of the global target through mission mode, multi partner, multi sector targeted drive," stated Mansukh Mandaviya as he inaugurated the second phase of the Annual Nationwide MDA initiative in the presence of Minister of State Bharti Pravin Pawar and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare S.P. Singh Bhagel, said the statement.

The official statement added that the Union Minister further stressed that “Through Jan Bhagidaari and ‘Whole of Government’ and ‘Whole of Society’ approach, we shall be able to eliminate this disease from the country”.

The official statement said that Deputy Chief Minister Chhattisgarh T.S. Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh Brijesh Pathak, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, Odisha Health Minister Keshab Mahanta and Deputy Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh Brijesh Pathak joined the inauguration event in a virtual mode.

The Union Health Minister also stressed on enhancing synergy between state and central governments for ensuring a healthier nation for all, said the statement.

Enumerating the success of Jan Andolan movements in health by citing the example of Ni-kshay Mitra among others, Mandaviya highlighted that “community engagement will contribute significantly in garnering success in this mission by the involvement of all stakeholders starting from the grassroot levels,” said the statement.

Underscoring the wide reach of mass movement, the Health Minister further added “Incorporating awareness generation, and ensuring communication campaigns at villages, panchayats will galvanize the movement leading to wide reach across the nation.”

The official statement also stated that to further strengthen efforts, Mandaviya advocated that greater emphasis should be placed in consumption of medicine in front of healthcare workers or professionals as measure in eradicating this disease.

The occasion witnessed the launch of National Guidelines for Clinical Management of Dengue Fever 2023 and Chikungunya Fever by Dr Mandaviya, added the statement.

The second phase, commencing on August 10, 2023, will cover 81 districts in 9 endemic States (Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh), said the statement.

Secretary Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Sudhansh Pant added, "The launch of the Mass Drug Administration campaign against filariasis marks a pivotal moment in our nation's health agenda. In our quest to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis, it is vital that endemic districts consistently achieve robust MDA coverage. Our collective determination will serve to transform lives in endemic regions by elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis.”

Dr Atul Goel, Director General Health Services, Principal Secretaries and Mission Director of the 9 states, Lamchonghoi Sweety Changsan, Additional Secretary and Mission Director (NHM), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Rajiv Manjhi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Joint Secretaries of Allied Ministries, Dr Tanu Jain, Director, National Centre for Vector-Borne Diseases Control, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr M. Indumati, Director, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka, Senior Regional Directors and Regional Directors of 9 states and senior government officials were also present in the meeting, said the official statement. (ANI)

