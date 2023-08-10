Guwahati, Aug 10: An 18 ft-long python was rescued by locals from a tea garden in Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday, officials said. Locals in the Balijuri tea garden saw the huge python and promptly alerted forest officials and environmentalists. 22-Year-Old Florida Man Catches Massive 19-Foot-Long Burmese Python (View Pics).

After learning of the situation, a team of forest officials arrived at the spot and, with the assistance of locals, saved the python.

Later, the python was released in the Suang Reserve Forest Area in Nagaon.

