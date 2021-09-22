Srinagar, Sep 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim is to serve the nation on mission mode and to work together to bring positive change in every sphere of life, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said on Wednesday during his visit to militancy-hit Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was in Shopian as part of the Centre's ongoing public outreach programme for the Union Territory.

During his visit, the minister of state for home interacted with personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the District Police Lines.

Inspector General (IG) of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and IG CRPF Deepak Ratan were also present during the interaction with the Union minister.

Mishra e-inaugurated several developmental projects and laid the foundation stones of indoor stadiums in Keller and in Zainapora online. The stadiums are coming up at an estimated cost of Rs 98 lakh and Rs 93 lakh respectively.

The minister visited the Shopian District Hospital and inaugurated a dialysis unit coming up at an estimated cost of Rs 25.45 lakh. He also inaugurated the blood bank of the hospital and interacted with health functionaries.

The Shopian deputy commissioner briefed the minister about the developmental activities achieved so far in the district and also threw light on some major developmental issues and initiatives needed to be redressed in future.

Mishra also held a public interaction wherein several delegations called on him and apprised him about various issues being faced by them.

He said that the need of the hour is to inspire youngsters, especially the youth, to utilise their energy in a positive way.

Mishra assured every possible support from the government to uplift the district by way of development.

It is a matter of appreciation that the district administration is ahead in developmental activities and is successful in fulfilling the expectations of the people who have really great aspirations with the administration, he said.

Mishra said the prime minister's aim is to serve the nation as a whole on mission mode, to work together whole heartedly and to bring a big change in making it successful in every sphere of life.

Sharing the vision of the government, he said that the Centre wants its ministers to assess the on-ground situation and take feedback from the public.

"The Centre also wants to ensure that the people's lives are being touched and positive change is brought," the minister said.

