Chandigarh [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday emphasised the importance of yoga on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day, stating that every section of society should involve the use of yoga in their lifestyle.

He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address from Andhra Pradesh on Yoga Day, has acknowledged India's tradition and knowledge of Yoga.

"All from every section of society should involve yoga in their lifestyle... PM Modi addressed the world from Andhra Pradesh on this occasion. He gave a big message that the world has acknowledged India's tradition and the knowledge..." Pradhan said.

In a post on social media X, the Minister wrote that the practice of Yoga had originated in the country since time immemorial and had become a mass movement in the world.

He further stated that yoga was a priceless gift of the country's ancient culture,

"The practice of Yoga, which originated in India since time immemorial, is becoming a mass movement in the world. Yoga is a scientific application of physical, mental and spiritual consciousness. It is a priceless gift of India's ancient culture. In 2014, the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi first proposed to celebrate Yoga Day on June 21st internationally through the practice of Yoga. More than 150 countries supported India's proposal," the post read.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Jal Shakti also actively participated in the widespread celebrations across various locations in the country where the Ministry has its presence, including regional offices and training institutions. Officers, staff members, and the general public joined in large numbers to mark the occasion with collective spirit and enthusiasm.

The main event was organised on the banks of the river Yamuna at the BSF Kayaking Camp, Zero Pushta Park, New Delhi, by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). The event highlighted the Ministry's commitment towards promoting wellness with the message of water conservation and river rejuvenation. (ANI)

