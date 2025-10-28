Patna (Bihar) [India], October 28 (ANI): On the concluding day of the four-day Chhath Mahaparv, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered the sacred 'Usha Arghya' to the rising Sun at AG Colony Park in Bihar's Patna on Tuesday.

In a post on the social media platform X, Pradhan described Chhath Puja as a festival that exemplifies sun worship and reflects the faith of the people, highlighting that it is a symbol of the depth of Indian culture, a penance honouring maternal power, and a gesture of gratitude towards nature.

Also Read | Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant Likely To Announce Mass Job Cuts, Expected To Lay Off Around 30,000 Corporate Employees.

"Today, I had the sacred privilege of offering Arghya to the rising Sun God during the final ritual of Usha Arghya of the great festival of Chhath, a celebration of sun worship and public faith. This holy festival is a symbol of the depth of our culture, the penance of maternal power, and our gratitude towards the environment. I pray to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya that their blessings always remain upon all the people of the nation," Pradhan wrote on X.

Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister said that he prayed for the well-being and progress of the nation during the festival.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Conclusion of 4-Day Long Festival, Prays for Devotees' Well-Being.

"I feel fortunate. We just worshipped the Sun God and remembered Chhati Maiya... On this occasion, I prayed for the progress of society," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the people of the country on the auspicious conclusion of Chhath Puja, praying for the well-being and prosperity of all devotees.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his joy over the successful completion of the festival, which is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

"Today, the auspicious conclusion of the great festival of Chhath took place with the morning arghya offered to Lord Sun God. During this four-day ritual, we witnessed the divine glimpse of our grand tradition of Chhath Puja," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister wished the devotees and festival observers of the festival, saying, "Heartfelt congratulations to all our family members who became part of this sacred festival along with all the fasting devotees and devotees! May the boundless grace of Chhathi Maiya keep all your lives forever illuminated."

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv began on October 25 with the ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on October 26, Sandhya Arghya (evening offerings) on October 27, and concluded on October 28 with Usha Arghya (morning offerings). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)