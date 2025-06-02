Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], June 2 (ANI): Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers and took part in the Sital Sasthi Yatra in Odisha's Sambalpur, and actively participated in the divine wedding procession of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The event followed the ceremonial wedding of the deities, which was performed the night before. It is one of Western Odisha's most culturally significant festivals.

"This is a city of spirituality and devotion. Sheetal Sasti has now become our identity. In the days to come, there will be more strength and energy in this celebration. It is our responsibility to carry it forward," said Pradhan while addressing the gathering.

He added, "The entire city is celebrating Sheetal Sasti with great enthusiasm and devotion. For the past 34 days, thousands of devotees have been uniting with the divine. Today and tomorrow, this spiritual fervour will only grow, as members of Parliament and others will also join the celebrations."

The event marked the return journey of the divine couple to Lord Shiva's abode, following their ceremonial wedding the previous night. Amid a vibrant cultural atmosphere, Minister Pradhan joined thousands of devotees in celebrating this centuries-old tradition, known for its rich symbolism and community involvement.

Odisha's Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Suresh Pujari, Minister of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, Rabi Narayan Naik, Sambalpur MLA and senior party leaders also witnessed the procession with Pradhan.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister also inaugurated Krishi Bhawan on the occasion of Sital Sasthi.

Speaking to mediapersons, Pradhan said, "I thank the double-engine government in Odisha for undertaking many works for the benefit of the farmers in the last year... On top of the MSP increased by the central government on Kharif crops, Odisha also gives Rs 800 per quintal from its budget... No one has given so much subsidy, so much help to farmers after independence."

The Sital Sasthi Yatra is a significant cultural and religious festival in western Odisha, symbolising the divine marriage and fostering a spirit of unity, devotion, and cultural pride among the people. (ANI)

