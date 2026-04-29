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Agency News Agency News India News | Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Availability, Timely Distribution of NCERT Textbooks Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Minister assessed stock positions across States and Union Territories and reviewed coordination with state authorities and distribution agencies to ensure timely delivery, particularly in rural areas, added the release.

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed the availability, printing, and distribution of textbooks published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the ongoing academic session, according to the Ministry of Education press release.

During the meeting, Secretary of the Department of School Education & Literacy Sanjay Kumar and senior officials from the Ministry of Education and NCERT were present.

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The Minister assessed stock positions across States and Union Territories and reviewed coordination with state authorities and distribution agencies to ensure timely delivery, particularly in rural areas, added the release.

Pradhan also reviewed the preparation of upcoming NCERT textbooks, directing officials to ensure adequate printing and availability ahead of demand.Emphasising that no student should face inconvenience due to delays, he instructed officials to strengthen supply chains, enhance printing capacity where required, and closely monitor last-mile delivery, added the release.He also highlighted the availability of digital textbooks through e-Pathshala as an interim solution to ensure uninterrupted learning until physical books reach all students. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)