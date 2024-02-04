New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh condoled the loss of lives in the road accident along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Sunday.

In a post on X, Singh expressed shock and sorrow over the unfortunate head-on collision that led to the devastating loss of lives.

"Just now spoke to DC #Udhampur, Ms. Saloni Rai. Shocked to learn about a private car accident on the Highway leading to on the spot death of 4 members of the family while a child with injuries has survived," the Union Minister said in the post.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences, Singh extended sympathies to the bereaved family and wished for the recovery of the surviving child.

"The injured child has been shifted to Government Medical College Hospital. It was an unfortunate head-on collusion leading to the tragedy. My sincere condolences! All possible medical aid being provided to the surviving youngster. let's all pray for the child," Singh said.

Four members of a family were killed while a child survived with injuries after their car collided with a truck in the Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday.

As per the police, the accident occurred near Tikri along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway while the family was on its way from Jammu to Udhampur. (ANI)

