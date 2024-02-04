Uttarkashi, February 4: The Gangotri Dham of Uttarakhand was shrouded in white after heavy snowfall on Sunday. Due to heavy snowfall, a white sheet of snow is visible in the Gangotri temple premises and surrounding areas. Another popular pilgrimage site, Kedarnath Temple, remains snow-clad as the area continues to receive snowfall. Snowfall in India Photos and Videos: From Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag to Tamil Nadu's Ooty, Winters Get Bitter As Temperature Further Dips in These Regions.

Meanwhile, Srinagar, a renowned tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir, turns into a winter wonderland with heavy snowfall on Sunday. After a prolonged dry spell, the snow has brought a sense of hope and rejuvenation to the people who rely on it for various reasons. Also, according to the India Metrological Department, shallow fog is observed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Watch Video: Uttarakhand's Gangotri Dham Receives Heavy Snowfall

#WATCH | Uttarakhand's Gangotri Dham received heavy snowfall, today. Due to heavy snowfall, a white sheet of snow is visible in the Gangotri temple premises and surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/Bimta1BVFJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 4, 2024

"Fog conditions observed (at 0830 hours IST of today): Dense fog in isolated pockets of Odisha; Moderate fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim; Shallow fog in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir, Delhi and Assam," IMD in a post on X. Further, the visibility recorded on Sunday was less than equal to 500 in Banihal, IMD in a post on X shared."Visibility recorded (at 0830 hours IST of today).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)