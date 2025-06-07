New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju extended warm greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Saturday.

In a post on X, Rijju wrote, "Happy Eid al-Adha! Heartfelt congratulations to all Muslim brothers and sisters on this occasion."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, extending his warm greetings and expressing hope that the festival would further foster harmony and peace within the country.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes on Eid ul-Adha. May this occasion inspire harmony and strengthen the fabric of peace in our society. Wishing everyone good health and prosperity."

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. The day is marked by prayers, charitable acts, and the ritual sacrifice of animals, with a message of sharing and empathy at its core.

The date changes every year, based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Eid al-Adha is called Id-ul-Adha in Arabic and Bakr-Id in the Indian subcontinent, because of the tradition of sacrificing a goat or 'bakri'. It is a festival that is celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in India.

Earlier in the day, scores of devotees thronged Delhi's historic Jama Masjid to offer prayers.

Dressed in traditional attire, the worshippers came together in a spirit of devotion, unity and celebration, marking one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar.

As the first light of dawn broke over old Delhi, the mosque's grand courtyard was brimming with people offering prayers and exchanging greetings of peace and goodwill.

The air echoed with chants of "Eid Mubarak," as families, young and old, embraced and celebrated the spirit of sacrifice and compassion that the festival symbolises. (ANI)

