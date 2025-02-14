Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh attended the 'Bhasma Aarti' at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Friday morning.

Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said, "People experience ultimate peace after coming here. People get engrossed in devotion. I wish Lord Mahakal bless the nation with peace and prosperity."

Also Read | India Rejects Donald Trump's Offer To Mediate With China, Says 'New Delhi Follows Bilateral Approach To Deal With Issues'.

Earlier on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima, the Bhasma Aarti was performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Wednesday morning. Thousands of devotees gathered to seek blessings and darshan of Baba Mahakal.

Baba Mahakal was adorned with dry fruits, smeared with Bhasma, and worshipped with Aarti. Prayers were offered for happiness and prosperity.

Also Read | Donald Trump Approves 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana's Extradition to India. Says 'He Will Face Justice'.

Chanting the name of Baba Mahakal on the day of Magh Purnima is considered virtuous.

Lord Shiva is called Mahakal because he is said to be beyond time, eternal and indestructible.

A devotee said, "I came here for the first time. I became emotional. It was like a miracle. There was power in the eyes of the lord. I sought blessings for my family."

Another devotee said, "Among the 12 months, Kartik, Shravan, Vaishakh, and Maghi are considered very holy. God appears on the earth. Devotees take holy dip in sacred places like Maha Kumbh. Here those who take a holy dip in the Shipra River and visit Mahakaleshwar get blessings from god."

Devotees took a holy dip at Shipra River Ram Ghat on 'Magh Purnima'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)