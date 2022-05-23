New Delhi, May 23: Backing Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's demand for a population control law, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Monday said there is an urgent need to bring in a bill on the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, "There should be a law for population control and we agree with 'Hum do hamare do'. Such a law needs to be implemented and that is why we agree with his (Raj Thackeray) statement and I also want the population control law." Raj Thackeray Urges PM Narendra Modi to Bring Uniform Civil Code, Population Control Law.

"I think Muslim society should not have any objection to it. The population control bill is urgently needed because it is not a matter of religion. We can understand that there are different religions but there should be one law for all and I think Uniform Civil Code should be considered. My party is with the government so my party will support a common civil code and population control law." Raj Thackeray had on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring an Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and law on population control in the country.

Addressing a rally in Pune, Thackeray said, "I request the Prime Minister to bring Uniform Civil Code at the earliest, also bring a law on population control and change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinaga. Do it at once and all the dispute will end."

