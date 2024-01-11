New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be laying the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy and Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre at Azara in Assam's Guwahati on January 12, said an official release on Thursday.

According to an official release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), "A total amount of Rs 53.89 crore has been sanctioned for the Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy and Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre project."

This institute was established as a Clinical Research Unit of Homoeopathy in 1984 in a rented building at Odalbakra, Guwahati. Presently, it is situated in Bhetapara, Guwahati, in the old building of the Central Ayurveda Research Institute.

The institute is catering to the health needs of the surrounding population with an ever-increasing OPD every year, along with special OPDs like mother-and-child OPD and LSD clinics.

Peripheral OPDs and awareness camps are also organised by the Institute from time to time.

The Institute provides laboratory services at very nominal rates and completed clinical trials on Skin disorders, Cholera and gastroenteritis, chronic sinusitis and bronchitis, Influenza-like illness, uterine fibroid, otitis media, Hypertension, vitiligo, psoriasis, migraine, etc.

In addition, the institute actively participates in public health initiatives such as SC camps, the Swasthya Rakshan programme, and homoeopathy for healthy kids.

The Institute also collaborated with prestigious organisations like NIPER, Guwahati, the All India Institute for Ayurveda for Pharmacovigilance, ASU and H Drugs, and the state homoeopathic medical college for research activities.

On January 8 and 9, the new buildings of the Central Research Institute (Homoeopathy), Lucknow, and the Regional Research Institute of Homoeopathy, Siliguri were also inaugurated by Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Union Minister of State for Ayush and Women and Child Development.

The Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) is an apex research organisation under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, that undertakes, coordinates, develops, disseminates, and promotes scientific research in the field of homoeopathy in India. It conducts multi-focused research across India through a network of 27 institutes.

Director General, Central Research Council of Homoeopathy, Dr Subhash Kaushik, informed that the Central Research Institute (Homoeopathy), Lucknow, will be compliant with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission (ABDHM), and this will benefit all the patients visiting the OPD. Patients will be registered and consulted through the Ayush Hospital Management Information System (A-HMIS).

He also informed that the Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy, Siliguri, is working with excellent standards in patient care and has completed the formalities to achieve NABH Ayush Entry Level certification.

The institute has rich experience in the treatment of non-communicable diseases and shall work further to develop as a Centre of Excellence for such.

The Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy, Siliguri, was established in 1984 and has already contributed significantly to clinical and public health research projects, especially in the Integrated NPCDCS-Ayush programme. (ANI)

