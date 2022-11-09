Bhopal, Nov 8 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Scindia left the core group meeting of BJP in Bhopal midway due to fever, sources said.

“On the advice of the doctors, I have undergone a COVID-19 test and my report is positive. I request all of you who came in my contact in the last few days to get them examined from the nearest health center,” Scindia tweeted in Hindi.

He and other senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had arrived in the MP capital to take part in the core group meeting chaired by state unit president Vishnu Dutt Sharma.

Scindia was scheduled to go back to Delhi on a 4:30 PM flight on Tuesday but left around 1:30 PM, the sources added.

