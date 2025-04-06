Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his family performed Kanya Pujan on the occasion of Ram Navami - the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri on Sunday.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Today is Ram Navami and it is also the ninth day of Navratri. On the ninth day, the worship of Maa Siddhidatri takes place. May the Maa bless everyone, may everyone stay happy, and may we all together contribute to the creation of a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. There is a tradition of Kanya Pujan on Navami; daughters are a form of the goddess. We are all working under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi to bring Ram Rajya."

Earlier Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'Kanya Pujan' at the Gorakhanth temple.

Speaking after the Pujan, Yogi Adityanath extended greetings on Ram Navami and highlighted the significance of 'Maatri Shakti' in Indian culture.

"I extend my greetings to all on the occasion of Ram Navami. It's my fortune that I did kanya pujan. Devotion towards 'Maatri Shakti' is rooted in Indian culture, and we see it during the Navratris," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

Raising his voice against gender based discrimination, CM Yogi Adityanath said it is everyone's responsibility not to differentiate between girls and boys.

"It is everyone's responsibility to not differentiate between sons and daughters, there should be no discrimination between Men and Women. Only then will we be able to fulfil India's tradition." Yogi Adityanath said.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti.'

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Chaitra Navratri, or Vasant Navratri, is celebrated during the spring season in India. It is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community. (ANI)

