Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari inaugurated 114 infrastructural projects here in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present during the inauguration.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh heaped praised on Nitin Gadkari and stated that he has brought up an infrastructure revolution in the country. Rajnath added that in the urban infrastructure, around INR 1,78,000 crore were spent from 2004 to 2014, which increased to INR 28,52,000 crore during the 2014 to 2024 period.

He said, "Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has brought an infrastructure revolution in the country. If I talk about urban infrastructure, Rs 1,78,000 crore were spent between 2004 and 2014, while Rs 28,52,000 crore were invested in infrastructure development between 2014 and 2024."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath spoke about the success of the Mahakumbh 2025. Addressing the event, Yogi stated that the state economy will get a boost of INR 3 lakh crore against a certain expenditure.

CM Yogi said, "We get the opportunity to host Kumbh every six years and Mahakumbh every 12 years. All the activities we do boost our tourism. The economy of UP will get a boost of Rs 3 lakh crore because of Mahakumbh. People point fingers and ask why Rs 5000-6000 are spent. This amount is not just spent on Kumbh but also on the renovation of Prayagraj city. A total of Rs 1500 crore is spent on organising Kumbh, and, in return, our economy gets a benefit of Rs 3 lakh crore."

Over 480 million people have taken dip at the Triveni Sangam in the Mahakumbh 2025, and people from all over the world have visited the grand fair, said to be the largest religious and spiritual gathering in the world in this age. (ANI)

