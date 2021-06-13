Jammu, Jun 13 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Sunday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here and discussed the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

Reddy was in Jammu for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

“The MoS and the Lt Governor discussed a range of issues pertaining to the internal security, law and order management and public welfare in Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesman said.

He said a discussion was also held on the functioning of DRDO's COVID hospital in the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude towards the Ministry of Home Affairs for extending necessary interventions for the welfare of the people of J&K, the spokesman said.

He said the minister also shared his views with Sinha about the present developmental and security scenario in the UT.

