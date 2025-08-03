Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], August 3 (ANI): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off three new express train services from Bhavnagar, Gujarat - Bhavnagar-Ayodhya Express, Rewa-Pune (Hadapsar) Express, and Jabalpur-Raipur Express on Sunday, as per a release.

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, and the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, joined the event via video conferencing.

The launch ceremony of the Bhavnagar-Ayodhya weekly train was graced by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukhbhai Mandaviya, and Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Bambhaniya.

Speaking at the occasion, Railway Minister Vaishnaw said that these three trains are of great importance.

"The Bhavnagar-Ayodhya Express will connect culture and devotion and boost trade and tourism in Bhavnagar. Pune is a major industrial city today and is connected with Rewa, Jabalpur, Satna, and Maihar. This train will be vital for this tribal region, too," Vaishnaw said.

He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an emotional bond with Railways and always emphasises the development of railways, bringing in new technologies and expanding the network.

"Over the last 11 years, the railways have undergone a massive transformation. In this period, 34,000 km of new railway tracks have been built -- an average of 12 km per day -- something never seen before in history. 1,300 stations are currently under redevelopment, forming the world's largest station modernization program. Unlike in foreign countries, where stations and trains are shut down during upgrades, in India this work is progressing swiftly without disruption," he further added.

He also announced that a new Porbandar-Rajkot train will start daily operations soon. A new coach maintenance facility at Ranavav station, the new Saradiya-Wansjaliya railway line, Bhadrakali Gate, a new flyover in Porbandar city, two new Gati Shakti cargo terminals and a new port terminal in Bhavnagar are all in the pipeline.

He also mentioned that the country's first bullet train from Mumbai to Ahmedabad will begin operations soon. Construction is progressing rapidly, and once operational, the travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be just two hours and seven minutes.

Discussing the growing passenger amenities, he said a new Amrit Bharat train has been launched. So far, nearly eight such trains have started. The Amrit Bharat trains offer facilities similar to Vande Bharat but at significantly lower fares, making them more affordable for a wider range of passengers.

Mandaviya, in his remarks, said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the country was changing and progressing rapidly.

"A new India is emerging, and as transformation continues, railways are also undergoing a revolutionary change. With modernisation, citizens are now getting timely and well-equipped rail services. Change in the railway sector is a key part of building a developed India. He added that Saurashtra is a land of saints, sages, and devotion. Through the Ayodhya train, people of this region will now have the blessed opportunity to visit Ram Lalla," Mandaviya said.

He expressed gratitude to the Railway Minister for this initiative.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Nimuben Bambhaniya, welcomed the Railway Minister and expressed gratitude for this valuable gift to Bhavnagar in the form of this new train.

She said this train is like a bridge connecting Bhavnagar's energy with Ayodhya's devotion and that it will benefit not just the people of Bhavnagar but also those from surrounding districts.

The event was attended by MLAs Arjunbhai Modhwadia, Jitubhai Vaghani, Sejalben Pandya, Gautambhai Chauhan, Bhikhabhai Bariya, Mahant Shambhunathji Tundiya, Shivabhai Gohil, Mayor Bharatbhai Barad, District Collector Manish Kumar Bansal, Commissioner N K Meena, District Development Officer, Hanul Chaudhary, Regional Commissioner, Dhaval Pandya, Superintendent of Police, Harshad Patel, senior railway officials, saints, local leaders, and a large number of citizens from Bhavnagar. (ANI)

