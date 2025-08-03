New Delhi, August 03: India Post has announced a major operational shift: from September 1, 2025, its long-standing Registered Post service will be merged with Speed Post for all domestic mail. The move, aimed at streamlining services, will bring faster delivery, improved tracking, and reduced operational costs under a single, unified system.

The change marks the end of an era for Registered Post, once a trusted and economical option for secure, addressee-specific delivery. While the service itself will not disappear entirely, it will now exist as an add-on registration feature within Speed Post.

What Will Change?

From September 1, all domestic mail requiring secure or urgent delivery must be booked as Speed Post, regardless of whether it previously fell under Registered Post. India Post has assured that key features like proof of delivery and addressee-only delivery will continue to be available — but as value-added options within Speed Post. India Post Payments Bank Launches Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication Facility for Customer Transactions To Boost Secure Digital Banking.

This transition is also part of a broader effort by India Post to modernise its infrastructure. Larger integrated mail centres are being established across the country to handle rising mail volumes more efficiently.

Why Registered Post Is Being Phased Out

India Post data shows a steady decline in the usage of Registered Post. The number of registered items dropped from 244.4 million in 2011-12 to 184.6 million in 2019-20, even before digital communication surged during the pandemic. DIGIPIN: India Post Launches New Digital Addressing System To Replace Traditional PIN Codes, It Identifies Precise Location Using Longitude and Latitude.

With Speed Post already offering better tracking and faster delivery — typically 1 to 5 days, depending on distance — officials believe the merger will improve overall customer satisfaction.

What You Should Know as a Customer

While the Registered Post label will disappear, secure delivery remains. Customers will still be able to request proof of delivery, signature-based confirmation, and other safeguards. Pricing for the merged service is still being finalised.

Until August 31, both services will function as usual. From September 1, users must consult India Post for details on how to request registered-like features under Speed Post.

This consolidation marks a significant shift in how India handles its most secure mail — modernising without abandoning the essence of what made Registered Post a trusted service for decades.

