Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): The victim of the Unnao rape case on Sunday expressed hope that the Supreme Court will deliver justice as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a petition challenging the Delhi High Court's order suspending the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Speaking to ANI, the victim said, "I have faith in the Supreme Court that it will give me justice. I am raising the voice of every woman. Had the CBI taken action earlier, I would have got justice. His bail would have been rejected because he raped me. My father was killed. My family members were killed. The security of my family members and witnesses was removed. My husband was fired from his job. My children are unsafe at home."

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) appeal on December 29, challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

A three-judge vacation bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will hear the plea of the CBI.

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order that suspended the sentence and granted bail to former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

The SLP was filed against the Delhi High Court's order dated December 23, 2025, which suspended Sengar's life sentence pending disposal of his appeal and granted him bail subject to certain conditions.

Sengar was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh. Though granted bail in this case, he will continue to remain in jail as he is serving a 10-year sentence in another CBI case related to murder. (ANI)

