Mumbai, December 28: Banks across the country are scheduled to observe multiple holidays between Monday, December 29 and Sunday, January 4. These closures, which vary by state and union territory, will impact banking services nationwide, prompting customers to plan their financial transactions accordingly. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the December bank holiday list and January 2026 bank holiday list, which categorise holidays based on their observance across different regions.

Key Closure Dates and Reasons

The upcoming week will see several scheduled non-working days for banks. While some holidays are observed nationally, many are specific to certain regions, reflecting local festivals and traditions. Below is the list of bank holidays next week as per the RBI's holiday calendar. Stock Market Holidays in January 2026: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on These Days, Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Tuesday, December 30: RBI has declared December 30 as a bank holiday in Shillong for the death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah. Banks in Shillong will stay closed for business on Tuesday.

Wednesday, December 31: Banks in Aizawl and Imphal will stay shut for business on account of New Year's Eve and Imoinu Iratpa.

Thursday, January 1: On the first day of January 2026, banks will observe closure in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong due to New Year’s Day and Gaan-Ngai festival.

Friday, January 2: On January 2, banks will stay shut for business on account of the New Year Celebration and Mannam Jayanthi. The bank holiday will be observed in Aizawl, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Saturday, January 3: RBI has declared January 3 a holiday or the birthday of Hazrat Ali. This bank holiday will witness bank closures in Kanpur and Lucknow.

Sunday, January 4: Banks across the country will stay shut on account of the day being a Sunday, a weekend holiday.

Understanding Regional Variations

Bank holidays in India are typically categorised into three types by the RBI: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holiday; and Bank’s Closing of Accounts. Customers must note that not all holidays are uniformly applied across all states. The RBI's detailed holiday calendar specifies which holidays apply to which banking circles. Bank Holidays in January 2026: From Mannam Jayanthi to Makar Sankranti and Republic Day, Banks To Remain Closed for 16 Days Next Month; Check Full List Here.

Impact on Customers and Alternative Banking

The series of bank holidays mentioned above could affect customers requiring in-person banking services such as cash withdrawals, cheque deposits, or loan processing. Therefore, individuals are advised to check the exact holiday schedule for their specific branch and region to avoid inconvenience. Despite branch closures, customers can opt for digital banking services such as ATMs for cash withdrawals and conduct transactions via mobile banking, internet banking or Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platforms.

