Ayodhya (UP), May 14 (PTI) The holy city of Ayodhya is set for another spiritual event as the consecration of 14 temples within the Ram Temple complex is scheduled to take place on June 5, coinciding with the Ganga Dussehra festival.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the consecration will be marked by an elaborate three-day festival from June 3 to June 5.

However, the rituals are set to commence on May 30, beginning with the installation of the Shiva Lingam in the Shiv Temple located within the complex.

A total of 101 Vedic scholars from Kashi and Ayodhya will oversee the rituals, including the worship of the 'Yagyashala', recitation of the Valmiki Ramayana, chanting of mantras, readings from the four Vedas, and other traditional ceremonies.

Marble thrones, each two feet in height, have been specially crafted for the installation of the deities in the respective temples. The idols will be placed on these thrones during the consecration ceremonies, trust officials said.

The temples slated for consecration include six located within the main precinct -- dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Sun God, Ganapati, Hanuman, Goddess Bhagwati, and Goddess Annapurna.

Additionally, seven temples situated in the Sapt Mandapam area will be consecrated, housing deities and revered figures such as Sage Vashistha, Valmiki, Agastya, Vishwamitra, Ahalya, Shabari, and Nishadraj.

An idol of Lakshman, in the form of Sheshavatar, will also be consecrated in the Sheshavatar Temple as part of the ceremonies.

Officials from the trust said the event is expected to draw a large number of devotees and will further enhance the spiritual and cultural significance of the Ram Temple complex.

The consecration ceremony of Ram temple was held on January 22, 2024 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

