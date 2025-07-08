Pilibhit (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) A 15-foot dead python found floating in the Kharja canal at Kalinagar area of Pilibhit district threw local residents into a frenzy on Monday.

The locals, who noticed the massive snake drifting in the water, alerted the forest department, who reached the spot and fished out the carcass.

Divisional Forest Officer Manish Singh said, "The preliminary investigation has not ascertained the cause of death, but it appears to be natural."

The dead python attracted a large crowd of curious villagers, many of whom captured photos and videos on their mobile phones. The frenzied gathering soon grew unruly, prompting intervention by forest and local administrative personnel who controlled the situation.

According to locals, wildlife activity is frequent around the Kharja canal, and sightings of snakes, including pythons, have occurred in the past. However, this was the first time such a large python has been seen in the area, they said.

Forest officials said they are investigating how the python ended up in the canal.

