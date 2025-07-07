The White House has said a July 9 deadline would be delayed, and "letters" would be sent warning partners of new tariffs. EU and US trade talks are ongoing in a bid to secure a deal.The United States is warning its trading partners to negotiate new deals or face higher import taxes by August 1, the latest deadline in President Donald Trump's implementation of "reciprocal" tariffs.

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey Urges Fans To Help Victims of Texas Floods As 78 Die and Dozens More Go Missing.

Trump said letters will be sent out on Monday, alerting countries that higher duties are imminent unless agreements are reached.

Also Read | 16th National Census: India Gears Up for First-Ever Digital Census in 2027 With Caste Data, Self-Enumeration Features.

"President Trump's going to be sending letters to some of our trading partners saying that if you don't move things along, then on August 1, you will boomerang back to your April 2 tariff level. I think we're going to see a lot of deals very quickly," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Tariffs on Japan, South Korea imports

The White House on Monday confirmed Trump's August 1st extension.

Trump added on Monday that the US would impose a 25% tariff on imports from Japan and South Korea starting on August 1, apparently unveiling the first two trading partners to receive a "letter."

In April, Trump announced a 90-day pause, until July 9, on tariffs ranging from 10% to 50% on dozens of countries, including most major trading partners.

Bessent insisted the August target is "not a new deadline" for negotiations.

"We are saying this is when it's happening. If you want to speed things up, have at it. If you want to go back to the old rate, that's your choice," Bessent said.

EU-US trade talks ongoing

The European Union (EU) is among those at risk. Without a deal, tariffs on EU goods could soar to 50%, affecting everything from French cheese to German electronics.

EU and US negotiators talked through the weekend in an effort to reach a new agreement.

Bessent said the administration's strategy is to apply "maximum pressure," citing the EU as an example. He noted they are "making very good progress" after a slow start.

He added that the administration is "close to several deals."

"I would expect to see several big announcements over the next couple of days," he added.

Deals have already been reached with the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

The EU says it hopes to reach a deal, but is prepared to retaliate with tariffs on US exports.

The value of EU-US trade in goods and services amounted to €1.7 trillion ($2 trillion) in 2024, or an average of €4.6 billion a day, according to EU statistics agency Eurostat.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2025 11:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).