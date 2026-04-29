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Agency News Agency News India News | UP: 2 Wanted Criminals Injured in Police Encounter in Bulandshahr's Khurja Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Two wanted criminals carrying a reward of ₹50,000 each were injured in a police encounter in the Kotwali Khurja Nagar area of Bulandshahr, officials said here on Wednesday.

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Two wanted criminals carrying a reward of ₹50,000 each were injured in a police encounter in the Kotwali Khurja Nagar area of Bulandshahr, officials said here on Wednesday.

According to police, the encounter took place near the Mundakheda canal under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Khurja Nagar, where both sides exchanged several rounds of fire. The accused, identified as Rinku Saini and Bharat Saini, sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the exchange.

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Both injured accused were admitted to Jatiya Hospital in Khurja for treatment.

Circle Officer Khurja Shobhit Kumar said that the accused were involved in a triple murder case registered at Kotwali Khurja Nagar and had rewards of ₹50,000 each on their arrest.

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He added that the police had taken the accused to recover the weapon used in the murder and a DVR when they allegedly opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory firing.

Police have recovered a DVR, one illegal pistol, one country-made firearm, and live and spent cartridges from their possession, officials said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)