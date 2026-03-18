Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Three people lost their lives in a roof collapse incident in the Kurawali area of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, doctors said.

In a family of six, a woman and two children have been declared dead in the incident, allegedly caused by the sudden collapse of an old, brick roof.

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Speaking to ANI, the Executive Medical Officer at District Hospital, Dr Adarsh Sengar said, "The condition of those who were brought to the hospital is normal. We will conduct one more round of check-ups, give them some medicines, and then discharge them. All three individuals are out of danger."

Meanwhile, explaining the incident, Neeraj Dwivedi, Sub-divisional Magistrate, Kurawali, said that efforts are being made to provide adequate assistance to the family.

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"Unfortunately, three individuals were declared dead upon arrival, including a woman and two children. The three injured individuals received initial treatment and were referred to the district hospital. We have completed the relief and rescue operations and are in the process of assessing and providing any necessary financial assistance to the affected family," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)