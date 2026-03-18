Kathmandu, March 18: A helicopter has crashed during landing in Eastern Nepal, leaving one injured. The helicopter of Air Dynasty crashed while landing in Khotang District of Eastern Nepal while landing on a field, officials confirmed. "The helicopter crashed while landing in the farmland. It was carrying a dead body and had flown in from Kathmandu. No human casualties has been recorded. More details are due," Rekha Kandel, Chief District Officer of Khotang District, told ANI over the phone. Huntington Beach Chopper Crash: Eric Nixon-Owned Bell 222 Helicopter Crashes Near Los Angeles, 5 Injured (Videos).

As per the company, the helicopter had flown for the district with 5 passengers on board. The helicopter with the registration sign 9N-ASQ crashed and landed at around 11:51 AM in Khotang. "One passenger on board the helicopter has been injured. The pilot and other passengers are not injured. Another helicopter with registration number 9N-ANA has also been dispatched for the rescue of the injured passenger," the helicopter company announced in a statement. Nepal Helicopter Crash: Video Shows Helicopter Skidding and Crashing During Snow Rescue Near Mt Everest.

As per the preliminary investigation, the helicopter might have crashed due to high winds or the dust accumulated during landing. As per the company pilot, Sabin Thapa was on board the helicopter. Further details are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)