India News | UP: Accused Left Injured in Retaliatory Fire by Bulandshahr Police

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A miscreant was left injured in a retaliatory fire by the police on Wednesday night after he fired shots at the police team, officials said, adding that the accused has been arrested. Circle Officer (CO) Khurja Bhaskar Mishra said that the police have recovered a pistol, two live cartilages and one empty cartilage from the accused. The accused has at least two dozen cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, he added.

Agency News ANI| Nov 21, 2024 10:16 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | UP: Accused Left Injured in Retaliatory Fire by Bulandshahr Police
CO Khurja Bhaskar Mishra (Photo/ANI)
s://www.latestly.com/entertainment/south/who-was-meghanathan-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-popular-malayalam-actor-who-died-at-60-due-to-lung-illness-6433090.html" title="Who Was Meghanathan? All You Need To Know About the Popular Malayalam Actor Who Died at 60 Due to Lung Illness">Who Was Meghanathan? All You Need To Know About the Popular Malayalam Actor Who Died at 60 Due to Lung Illness
  • Raheema Rahman Shares Cryptic Post on Hardship After Parents AR Rahman and Saira Banu's Divorce Announcement, Says 'Through Every Hardship, There Is Ease'
  • Lifestyle
    'Sahiba' Beauty Radhikka Madan's Instagram is a Treasure Trove for Fashion Enthusiasts (View Pics) 'Sahiba' Beauty Radhikka Madan's Instagram is a Treasure Trove for Fashion Enthusiasts (View Pics)
  • Viral
    Sea Mouse Spotted in UK Beach: Alien-Like Creature With Glowing Spikes Creepily Crawls Along the Shore in Sussex, Incredible Video Goes Viral Sea Mouse Spotted in UK Beach: Alien-Like Creature With Glowing Spikes Creepily Crawls Along the Shore in Sussex, Incredible Video Goes Viral
  • Festivals
    National Law Day 2024 Wishes: Send BR Ambedkar Quotes, Constitution Day HD Images, Samvidhan Divas Messages and Wallpapers To Honour the Adoption of the Constitution of India National Law Day 2024 Wishes: Send BR Ambedkar Quotes, Constitution Day HD Images, Samvidhan Divas Messages and Wallpapers To Honour the Adoption of the Constitution of India
  • Videos
    Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records 58.22% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM, Jharkhand Comparatively Higher at 67.59% Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records 58.22% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM, Jharkhand Comparatively Higher at 67.59%
    • Close
    Search

    India News | UP: Accused Left Injured in Retaliatory Fire by Bulandshahr Police

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A miscreant was left injured in a retaliatory fire by the police on Wednesday night after he fired shots at the police team, officials said, adding that the accused has been arrested. Circle Officer (CO) Khurja Bhaskar Mishra said that the police have recovered a pistol, two live cartilages and one empty cartilage from the accused. The accused has at least two dozen cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, he added.

    Agency News ANI| Nov 21, 2024 10:16 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | UP: Accused Left Injured in Retaliatory Fire by Bulandshahr Police
    CO Khurja Bhaskar Mishra (Photo/ANI)

    Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21(ANI): A miscreant was left injured in a retaliatory fire by the police on Wednesday night after he fired shots at the police team, officials said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

    Circle Officer (CO) Khurja Bhaskar Mishra said that the police have recovered a pistol, two live cartilages and one empty cartilage from the accused. The accused has at least two dozen cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, he added.

    Also Read | Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Improves From 'Severe' to 'Very Poor', Citizens Complain of Deteriorating Health (Watch Videos).

    Shiv Kumar is an accused in at least two dozen cases registered in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. When asked, he said he has 31 cases registered against him, officials said. "We will look into this," CO Khurja added.

    On November 17, the accused identified as Shiv Kumar was involved in stealing Rs 20 lakh which has also been recovered by the police, CO Khurja Mishra said, adding that the accused is a resident of Haryana's Faridabad.

    Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 21, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    When the police tried to stop the accused during a check at the Madanpur gate, he diverted from the road and it was found that his vehicle had slipped near the railway line. As this happened, the accused started firing at the police team and was left injured in his right foot in a retaliatory fire by the police.

    "On November 20, the police set up checking at the Madanpur gate in Khurja Nagar Police Station area. During this, the driver diverted from the road after we tried to stop a suspicious scooty. As this happened, the police chased the scooty and found the vehicle had slipped near the railway line. The individual started firing at the police. He was shot in his right foot in a retaliatory fire by the police for reasons of self-defence. The person, resident of Haryana's Faridabad, has been identified as Shiv Kumar. He is the same person accused in a case of fraud where he stole Rs 20 lakh on November 17. The money has been recovered by the police. The scooty used during the incident by the accused has also been recovered. We have also recovered a pistol, two live cartilages and one khokha (empty) cartilage. We have arrested him. The police will further investigate the matter," CO Khurja Bhaskar Misha told ANI. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    India News | UP: Accused Left Injured in Retaliatory Fire by Bulandshahr Police

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A miscreant was left injured in a retaliatory fire by the police on Wednesday night after he fired shots at the police team, officials said, adding that the accused has been arrested. Circle Officer (CO) Khurja Bhaskar Mishra said that the police have recovered a pistol, two live cartilages and one empty cartilage from the accused. The accused has at least two dozen cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, he added.

    Agency News ANI| Nov 21, 2024 10:16 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | UP: Accused Left Injured in Retaliatory Fire by Bulandshahr Police
    CO Khurja Bhaskar Mishra (Photo/ANI)

    Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21(ANI): A miscreant was left injured in a retaliatory fire by the police on Wednesday night after he fired shots at the police team, officials said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

    Circle Officer (CO) Khurja Bhaskar Mishra said that the police have recovered a pistol, two live cartilages and one empty cartilage from the accused. The accused has at least two dozen cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, he added.

    Also Read | Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Improves From 'Severe' to 'Very Poor', Citizens Complain of Deteriorating Health (Watch Videos).

    Shiv Kumar is an accused in at least two dozen cases registered in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. When asked, he said he has 31 cases registered against him, officials said. "We will look into this," CO Khurja added.

    On November 17, the accused identified as Shiv Kumar was involved in stealing Rs 20 lakh which has also been recovered by the police, CO Khurja Mishra said, adding that the accused is a resident of Haryana's Faridabad.

    Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 21, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    When the police tried to stop the accused during a check at the Madanpur gate, he diverted from the road and it was found that his vehicle had slipped near the railway line. As this happened, the accused started firing at the police team and was left injured in his right foot in a retaliatory fire by the police.

    "On November 20, the police set up checking at the Madanpur gate in Khurja Nagar Police Station area. During this, the driver diverted from the road after we tried to stop a suspicious scooty. As this happened, the police chased the scooty and found the vehicle had slipped near the railway line. The individual started firing at the police. He was shot in his right foot in a retaliatory fire by the police for reasons of self-defence. The person, resident of Haryana's Faridabad, has been identified as Shiv Kumar. He is the same person accused in a case of fraud where he stole Rs 20 lakh on November 17. The money has been recovered by the police. The scooty used during the incident by the accused has also been recovered. We have also recovered a pistol, two live cartilages and one khokha (empty) cartilage. We have arrested him. The police will further investigate the matter," CO Khurja Bhaskar Misha told ANI. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Adani
    50K+ searches
    Liam Payne
    20K+ searches
    ICC rankings
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel