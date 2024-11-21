Kolkata, November 21: The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of today, November 21, is being declared on sites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. This Satta Matka-style lottery, held in West Bengal capital Kolkata, operates legally within select Indian states despite broader gambling restrictions. Scroll down to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result of November 21 and winning numbers. Conducted daily, the Kolkata FF game includes eight rounds or “Bazis” from Monday to Sunday, requiring participants to be physically present in Kolkata.

The lottery’s frequent draws, which offer participants multiple chances to win, have fueled its growing appeal among those seeking a quick win. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery is part of a few legal lotteries in states such as West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, where state-regulated gaming provides an outlet for enthusiasts. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 21

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 679 - - - 2 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

The Kolkata FF lottery results are announced every one and a half hours, with the first result at 10:03 AM and the last one at 8:33 PM. Although betting and gambling are prohibited across the country, lotteries are legal in 13 states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Sikkim, Nagaland, Shillong.

While the game offers an exciting opportunity for entertainment and potential winnings, players are advised to understand the game’s mechanics and adopt strategies to improve their chances. However, caution is advised due to the financial risks involved. Participants should be mindful of legalities related to gambling in their respective regions and play responsibly to avoid any potential pitfalls.

