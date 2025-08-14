Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): A 24-hour discussion on the 'Vision Document 2047' is underway in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, with senior ministers outlining plans for economic growth, social justice, environmental protection, and infrastructure development.

The historic marathon debate began on Wednesday, with the state government reaffirming its goal of making Uttar Pradesh the most developed state in the country by 2047, targeting zero poverty, world-class infrastructure, and advanced technology.

Also Read | TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Dares BJP-Led Central Govt To Immediately Dissolve Lok Sabha, Says 'Conduct SIR Across Country, Not Selectively in Poll-Bound States'.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is present in the House for the session.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told ANI, "This 24-hour monsoon session - this is the time for real monsoon. Viksit Bharat ka viksit Uttar Pradesh. To make the pledge to make Uttar Pradesh developed by 2047 successful, the 24-hour continuous discussion is ongoing, and we are participating in it..."

Also Read | 'Ask Government of Pakistan': US Declines To Confirm Fate of Pak's F-16s During Operation Sindoor, Refers Queries to Islamabad.

Cabinet Minister Dayashankar Singh said, "In the context of 'Viksit Bharat and Vikisit Uttar Pradesh Vision 2047, Yogi Adityanath ji has organized a 24-hour session in which all ministers are presenting the work of their respective departments from 2017 to 2025 and explaining how their department will develop from 2025 to 2047, how to progress in every field, and how UP can contribute the most to the development of the country... Yogi ji will compile the essence of this and make future plans on how to move forward till 2047. We are moving ahead with the vision that by 2047 Uttar Pradesh will contribute to making India the most developed country in the world, establishing India as a global leader and making India the leading economy of the world."

Fisheries Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad said, "We are fortunate that under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, we have come to the House for proceedings, and it is the good fortune of Uttar Pradesh that for the first time in 75 years, discussions are being held for the interests of the public. Earlier, leaders and parties used to discuss for their own interests. But today, as we are public servants 24 hours a day, we will sit and discuss for 24 hours about what we will give them by 2047 and how we will do it..."

The Opposition, however, criticised the move.

Samajwadi Party leader Tej Pratap Singh Yadav told ANI, "We submitted a reason document with 47 questions to the state government asking how many promises were fulfilled by the government from the 2022 manifesto, but instead of answering, the government presented a vision for 2047... There is no planning, vision, intention or policy, but only an attempt to divert attention of the state..."

On the Banke Bihari Temple Construction Ordinance, Yadav said, "Many priests in Vrindavan protested against this. We are not aware of the government's intention behind this, but we will act according to the information we get ahead."

SP leader Dharmendra Yadav said, "How many hours have the House proceedings run in a total of 365 days? The House doesn't function for more than 15 days in 365 days. So, there is no trust in any democratic values of the Uttar Pradesh government. The Uttar Pradesh government only knows the bulldozer, about which the Supreme Court has remarked several times. The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is poor... therefore, people in the state are fed up with the BJP government."

Earlier, while speaking to ANI on Wednesday morning, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, "Today is a historic day when the Assembly will run for 24 hours... All workers, ministers, and MLAs will present our respective visions in the Assembly to fulfil the PM's resolve of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047...". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)