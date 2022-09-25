Lucknow, Sep 25 (PTI) Booth-level programmes were organised by the BJP across the state on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of its ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya with party workers holding discussion on his personality and works.

Born in 1916 in Mathura, Upadhyaya was a RSS functionary and one of the founding members of the Jana Sangh, the forerunner to the BJP, .

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary attended the programme in Kanpur Dehat, national vice-president and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh was in Prayagraj and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was in Chitrakoot, the UP BJP said in a statement issued here.

While Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was in Siddharthanagar and general secretary (organisation) of UP BJP Dharampal Singh attend the programme in Lucknow's Bakshi ka Talab area, it said.

Upadhyaya's integral humanism 'ekaaktma maanavvaad' and 'antyodaya' which means uplifting the most deprived, will continue to inspire the BJP workers to work for the upliftment of the weakest section of the society, Chaudhary said.

Pandit Upadhyaya had dedicated his entire life for nation building, he said, and added that the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is working in the interest of the society, and fulfilling the aim of 'antyodaya'.

People from different sections of the society are getting water, electricity, roads, housing, toilets and benefits of other government schemes without any discrimination, he said.

General secretary (organisation) of UP BJP Dharampal Singh also spoke on Upadhyaya.

