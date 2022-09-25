Mumbai, September 25: Central government employees are eagerly awaiting to hear the good news about a hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief. While there has been no official announcement by the Centre regarding the DA/DR hike, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has decided to revise the rules for the minimum service requirements for the promotion of Central Government employees under the 7th Pay Commission Pay Matrix and Pay Levels.

On September 20, an official announcement regarding the same was made by the DoPT. In a statement, the DopT said, "The revised norms may be incorporated in the recruitment rules/service rules/by making suitable amendments. All ministries/departments are requested to effect necessary amendments to the recruitment rules/service rules after following the due procedure.," reports Financial Express. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hike Announced? PIB Fact Check Says 'Order Going Viral on WhatsApp Is Fake'.

It must be noted that revision in the minimum eligibility service required for the promotion of government employees comes amid reports of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hike. The DoPT memorandum also said that the revisions are not yet final. "Instructions revising the minimum qualifying service required for promotion as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix/Pay Levels, have not been issued so far and proposals for framing/amendment of recruitment rules/service rules are still being considered. However, a need was felt to prescribe minimum qualifying service for promotion as per Pay Levels in the Revised Pay Matrix," it said.

As per the revised norms, the minimum qualifying service for promotion from Level 1 to Level 2, an employee must be in service for at least 3 years. Similarly, a promotion from Level 2 to Level 3 is 3 years while to get a promotion from Level 3 to Level 4 an employee must have a service history of 8 years. Meanwhile, to get promoted from Level 6 to Level 12, a Central government employee must be in service for at least 12 years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2022 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).