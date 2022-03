Lucknow, Mar 10 (PTI) With results of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls pouring in, the BJP has won on 16 seats and is leading on 236, while its rival Samajwadi Party is leading on 115 seats.

The Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the NISHAD party, both BJP allies, are leading on 11 seats and seven seats respectively, according to the Election Commission (EC) website.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal, which contested the polls along with the Samajwadi Party (SP), is leading on eight seats. The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party is leading on five seats.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading only on one seat, while Congress candidates are leading on two seats, the EC website showed.

The Janata Dal Loktantrik of Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya is leading on two seats.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has established a lead of over 55,000 votes over his nearest rival Subhawati Shukla of the SP in the Gorakhpur Urban constituency.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is trailing in Sirathu by 2,331 votes. SP candidate Pallavi Patel is leading on this seat.

Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit the BJP and joined the SP ahead of the assembly elections, is trailing in Fazilnagar by more than 30,000 votes.

State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu is languishing at third spot in the Tamukhi Raj assembly constituency, according the EC website.

The state has 403 assembly seats and 202 seats are needed to form a majority government.

According to the EC, the BJP's vote share stands at 41.8 per cent, while that of the SP stood at 31.9 per cent. The vote share of the BSP is 12.7 per cent and that of the RLD is 3.17 per cent.

The vote share of the Congress is 2.40 per cent.

In 2017, the BJP got 312 seats and its allies Apna Dal and SBSP nine and four seats, respectively. The SP got 47, BSP 19, Congress 7 and others five seats in the last assembly elections.

