Aligarh (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) The youth wing of the BJP staged a protest here on Tuesday demanding immediate arrest and dismissal of an assistant professor of the medical college of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for allegedly "insulting" Hindu deities during a classroom lecture.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged the protest at the Civil Lines police station.

BJYM leader Amit Goswami alleged that Dr Jitendra Kumar of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of the AMU had "conspired to deliberately defame" Hindu religious sentiments.

Civil Lines Circle Officer of Police S Pandey said a probe into the matter was underway and necessary action would follow.

AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has also constituted a four-member committee to probe the matter.

Kumar was earlier suspended after a video clip of his power-point class lecture on the subject of rape went viral on social media last week.

A case was also registered against him at the Civil Lines police station based on a complaint filed by a BJP youth leader.

