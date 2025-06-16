Ambedkar Nagar (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 194 development projects worth Rs 1,184 crore, aimed at the comprehensive development of Ambedkar Nagar district.

In a grand ceremony held at Katehari, he inaugurated 102 projects and laid foundation stones for 92 schemes, according to an official statement.

Adityanath also announced the renaming of two bus stands.

'Akbarpur Bus Stand' would be renamed as 'Shravan Dham Bus Stand', in a tribute to the cultural and mythological legacy of Shravan Kumar from Ramayana, symbolising filial devotion. The Tanda Bus Stand will be renamed as 'Jairam Verma Bus Stand'.

The Chief Minister emphasised the government's commitment to developing Shravan Dham and Shiv Baba Dham as religious and cultural tourism destinations. Adityanath, who offered prayers at Shiv Baba Dham before the event, said several development works in the dham have already been completed and the remaining are progressing rapidly.

On the occasion, Adityanath distributed a demo cheque of Rs 5 lakh each to beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana. He said Rs 561.86 crore has been disbursed to 11,690 farmer families across the state under the scheme, including 431 families from Ambedkar Nagar. From FY 2020-21 to FY 2025-26, financial assistance ranging from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,050 crore has been allocated for this initiative.

The Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana extends benefits to farmers, sharecroppers, agricultural labourers and their families.

"There is no dearth of funds. We are conducting camps in every tehsil to ensure that disaster-affected farmer families receive prompt relief," he said.

The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of a fire station and fire brigade unit in Bhiti tehsil, for which the foundation stone would be laid soon.

The 194 projects span several key departments, including 14 projects of the Public Works Department, 72 under the Jal Jeevan Mission, four by the Electricity Department, six related to law and order and security, and 13 tube well projects.

Major initiatives such as the inauguration of the Mukhyamantri Kalyan Mandapam in Raje Sultanpur, laying the foundation for a rural stadium, and projects related to the government ITI, polytechnic, medical college, road connectivity, drinking water supply, and nursery revival are expected to accelerate district development further, he said.

He highlighted the transformative development taking place in Ambedkar Nagar — such as the construction of a medical college, polytechnic and tourism infrastructure — which is helping redefine the district's identity.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Katehari, the chief minister said that by electing Dharmaraj Nishad from a poor family as their MLA, they have made a significant contribution to the region's development.

He also stated that markets with populations between 20,000 and 25,000 can be upgraded to nagar panchayats if they meet the required criteria.

