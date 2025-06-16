Mumbai, June 16: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a scheduled 12-hour water cut in several areas of the city on Thursday, June 19, starting from 9 am, due to essential repair work by the Shahad Temghar Water Supply Authority (STEM).

To manage the disruption, TMC will deploy a phased supply system using its internal resources to ensure limited water availability across the city. Residents in affected areas have been urged to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously. Post-repair, supply may be available at reduced pressure for one to two days. Navi Mumbai Rains: Several Vehicles Get Stuck After Part of Road Caves In at Vashi Plaza Commercial Complex Following Heavy Rainfall in the City (Watch Video).

Thane Water Cut: Check List of Affected Areas

Areas Affected (9 am–9 pm, Thursday):

Patlipada, Pawar Nagar, Kothari Compound, Azad Nagar, Dongripada, Waghbil, Anand Nagar, Kasarvadavali, and Owale.

Additional Areas Affected (9 pm Thursday–9 am Friday):

Parts of Samta Nagar, Ritu Park, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, Jail, Saket, Uthalsar, Retibandar, Kalwa, and Mumbra.

BMC to Start Releasing Reserve Lake Water From June 16

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin releasing reserve water from lakes starting June 16 to address the city's drinking water demands. As of June 13, the combined stock in the seven lakes stood at just 9.21%, or 133,364 million litres, far below the full capacity of 1,447,363 ML. Mumbai Water Cut in Coming Days? Collective Stock of 7 Lakes Drops Below 10%, BMC To Start Utilising Reserve Water From June 16.

The seven lakes supplying Mumbai, Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi, have received 103 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours. Water from Upper Vaitarna, the highest elevation lake, was temporarily paused and redistributed to Modak Sagar and Middle Vaitarna to meet immediate demand. Reserve water from Upper Vaitarna will now be tapped starting June 16.

