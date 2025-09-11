Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tribute to the former head priest of Gokarnath Math, Mahant Avedyanath on his 11th death anniversary. The UP CM remembered his contribution to promoting education.

"I pay tribute to Mahant Avedyanath ji Maharaj on his 11th birth anniversary... He dedicated his entire life to religion and the nation. He followed the ideals of Mahant Digvijaynath ji," the UP CM said while addressing a gathering at Gokarnath temple.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Opens Marginally Up, Nifty Near 25,000 Amid Mixed Global Cues.

Remembering the contribution of the former head priest in education, the UP CM added, "He dedicated his entire life to religion and the nation. He followed the ideals of Mahant Digvijaynath ji, who, when India was under colonial rule, in 1932 Digvijaynath ji established the Maharana Pratap Shiksa Parishad."

The Chief Minister further remembered how funding for the college was secured after some hurdles.

Also Read | Acharya Vinoba Bhave Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Social Reformer, Says 'His Thoughts Inspire Pursuit of Building Viksit Bharat'.

"This tradition was continued, Maharana Pratap college was made, and also women's college. As the country got independence, there was hope of establishing the first university in Gorakhpur but the government said that there is no money," he CM Adityanath said.

The UP CM further highlighted the alternative way in which funding was secured, with Mahant Digvijaynath giving property joined with the temple to construct the college.

"The proposal was that whichever area was able to give the most property, the university will be built there. Then Mahant Digvijaynath came forward and gave two institutes joined with the temple," the CM added.

According to the UP CM, Mahant Digvijaynath ji Maharaj laid the foundation of his in the field of education by establishing the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad (Maharana Pratap Education Council) in 1932 to run educational institutions from primary to higher education in Gorakhpur. According to the Parishad, there are more than 25 thousand students are currently enrolled in various subjects across two dozen educational institutions under the council.

In an effort to realise the vision of Mahant Digvijaynath, Mahant Avedyanath worked to expand the reach of the council.

Mahant Avedyanath is also known as the mentor of CM Yogi Adityanath. He died on September 12, 2014. A member of the Hindu Mahasabha and later the Bharatiya Janata Party, he represented the Gorakhpur constituency multiple times from 1970-71 and later on from 1989 to 1998. The Mahant also participated in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)