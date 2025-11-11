Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited the Maa Pateshwari temple and offered prayers.

A day earlier, Adityanath announced that his government will make recital of the national song 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in educational institutions, including colleges and schools, across the state.

"We should make Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel a part of our discussions. We will make the recital of 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in all educational institutions in UP so that every citizen in UP is filled with a sense of respect for Bharat Mata and Matrubhoomi," Adityanath said while attending 'Ekta Yatra' and 'Vande Mataram' mass singing event here.

The Uttar Pradesh CM said it was essential for schools and colleges to recite Vande Mataram. He argued that it was necessary to identify factors that weaken national unity and integrity in order to counter those who could challenge India's integrity in the future.

"Expressing gratitude to the national song, Vande Mataram, this song should be recited and sung publicly in every school and college. This is essential for everyone. We must identify the factors that weaken national unity and integrity. We must effectively counter them so that no Jinnahs are born in the future to challenge India's integrity. Today's Ekta Yatra is calling for widespread public awareness," Adityanath said.

The CM further informed about various programmes organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Uttar Pradesh government on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary. (ANI)

